Lonely Planet launches its own photo app because why should Instagram have all the fun?

Instagram is filled with FOMO-inducing photography that shows how many people are both better photographers than you and made better career choices than you (you cubicle jockey). Turns out, travel guide company Lonely Planet was having FOMO, too. They just launched their own photography app, Trips, which seems to be as inspired by Instagram as our last vacation—travel photogs can post their jaw-clenchingly good vacation photos and users can follow them and “heart” their favorite pics.