Think You Can Tell A $60 Violin Sound From A $285K One? Think Again.

Who: YouTube violinist Rob Landes.

Why we care: After the SNL finale back in May, much of the country was likely ready for a long vacation from ever hearing the song “Hallelujah” again. Despite any lingering audio-fatigue, though, when that song is played on violin several times in this video, it is nothing short of riveting. That’s because after violinist Landes plays the song on an instrument he bought from Amazon for $62, he proceeds to play it on a series of finely crafted antique violins of increasingly high value.

To the untrained ear, like that of this writer, there is very little noticeable difference. The pricier violins have a more buttery sound, each note bleeding seamlessly into the next. However, the difference is much less-pronounced than one might think, considering the price tag. While wealthy collectors would rejoice at finding a beautiful piece of stringed wood from a violin artisan, turns out the average busker serenading commuters would do just as well with Amazon.