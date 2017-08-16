7 Myths You Probably Believe About Your CEO

Arrogant, removed, pampered, and driven, we’ve all read the headlines about CEOs who behave badly. But are a few bad apples spoiling the reputation for the rest of the leaders? We talked to several CEOs who shared the biggest myths employees believe about CEO’s jobs. Here are some details that might help you rethink how you view the person at the top.

1. CEOs Have Glamorous Lives

From private jets to five-star restaurants, CEOs live a life of luxury, right? Not so, says Alex Shootman, CEO of Workfront, a project management software provider. “You are going to stuff a steaming Hot Pocket in your mouth five minutes before a meeting, show up to a lousy hotel at 1 a.m., and work before your family wakes up on Saturday mornings,” he says. “But everyone will think that you are living the high life.”

This is especially true at a startup. “You have to grind day in and day out,” adds Jeb Ory, CEO of Phone2Action, a startup that enables citizens to connect with policymakers. “You need to spend your time with clients, learning how they operate and how they use your product. You have to surround yourself with people that are better than you, and you have to create conditions for them to be successful.”

2. CEOs Are Lonely

It’s easy to see why people think CEOs are lonely, says Matthew Schiltz, CEO of the Salesforce app Conga. “There’s only person with the title of CEO—only one employee in the entire organization that doesn’t strictly have a peer group,” he says. “It’s up to the CEO to make everyone feel comfortable around them.”

But businesses weren’t meant to be run alone, adds Shannon Miles, co-CEO of BELAY, a virtual workforce provider. “Successful CEOs surround themselves with people who share in their vision and can help execute on it,” she says. “The more open and vulnerable a CEO can be with their peers or colleagues, the less lonely they will be.”

3. CEOs Have All The Answers

Unfortunately, they don’t, says Amanda Lannert, CEO at Jellyvision, an employee communication software provider. “But we have an ability to find the answers through our teams, networks, and research,” she says. “We’ve learned how to learn.”

The mark of a good leader can be measured by the strength of the team with which she surrounds herself, adds Talbott Roche, president and CEO of the fintech company Blackhawk Network. CEOs surround themselves with smart people who have levels of expertise. “Successful leaders may also have mentorship relationships that enable them to consult with other leaders on challenges or opportunities facing their company,” she says.