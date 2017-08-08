Snap’s original series “Good Luck America” is on a viewing streak

Snap’s first original series, Good Luck America, is having a growth spurt. According to Axios , the political news show hosted by former CNN correspondent Peter Hamby grew its viewership by a whopping 45% . We guess millennials really wanted to know more about the President Trump’s wild ride.

The show is now in its second season (although what constitutes a season on a Snapchat show seems a little fuzzy) and its numbers keep climbing, now averaging over 5 million unique views per episode, and racking up 29 million total unique viewers globally. While the numbers are impressive, keep in mind that a “view” on Snapchat is not the same as viewers calculated by Nielsen’s TV ratings. A single episode of The Big Bang Theory can average more than 12 million viewers, meaning that’s the average number of people watching during the entire program.

It makes sense for a new platform show to struggle to find an audience at first, as it probably took the average Snapchat user a few months to stop taking puppy-face selfies long enough to even realize the show existed. If you haven’t heard about the show, you’re probably old enough to have murdered several Tamagotchi: According to Axios almost 75% of Good Luck America‘s viewers are under the age of 25, and over 90% are under age 35.ML