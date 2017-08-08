Three Tough Lessons On Bias From The Google Memo

Yesterday evening Google reportedly fired the employee who authored the by-now infamous “manifesto” that surfaced over the weekend criticizing the company’s diversity efforts. His firing isn’t likely to put an end to the fully justified outrage it’s whipped up, though. Most of the ideas its author argues are categorically untrue, based on pseudoscience, and flat-out offensive, but the uncomfortable fact is that variations on his perspective are probably more prevalent than most of us would have liked to believe prior to last weekend.

So along with being angry, I’d like to challenge the diversity/inclusion and greater tech communities to draw a few crucial lessons about how bias continues to operate in the workplace, and the work that’s clearly still left to be done in order to counter it.

Lesson 1: Making Bias Conscious Isn’t Enough

“Unconscious bias” (or “implicit bias”) has become a major buzzword over the past few years, used to explain everything from problematic work environments to the lack of representation of women and people of color in tech. And while that’s a good place to start, the reality is that many of the biases people have are not unconscious at all, they’re simply un-discussed.

Think about it logically for a second: If we truly weren’t aware that we have biases based on race, gender, and socio-economic status, then people wouldn’t laugh at Chris Rock’s stand-up because they wouldn’t get what he’s talking about; Cecily Strong’s “one-dimensional female character from a male-driven comedy” wouldn’t be a reoccurring character on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update; and Aziz Ansari’s bit about racial slurs wouldn’t be met with roaring laughter. Many people are at least somewhat conscious they have biases–but they also know they’re not “supposed” to have biases. So they sweep them under the rug and don’t talk about them openly–especially not in a work environment.

Distinguishing between unconscious and un-discussed is important because it means that the answer to undermining bias is not simply making biases conscious. While unconscious bias trainings are a great start, they aren’t the catch-all inclusion solution. If we want to really make an impact, we must help people challenge and change their biases, including those they are privately aware of but won’t vocalize until somebody like the memo writer decides to break the silence.