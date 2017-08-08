Uber to Travis: Don’t call us, we’ll call you

Team,

I’ve spent a lot of time focused on Uber these past few months, talking to employees in product and engineering and helping wherever I can. Last week I joined a product leadership all hands, and several questions were about the CEO search and confusion around the process.

Our CEO search is the board’s top priority. It’s time for a new chapter, and the right leader for our next phase o growth. Despite rumors I’m sure you’ve seen in the news, Travis is not returning as CEO. We are committed to hiring a new world-class CEO to lead Uber.

Uber must evolve and mature as we improve our culture and practices, to achieve our mission of bringing mobility to everyone. We are dedicated to making Uber successful, and keeping everyone informed of our progress. Thank you for all your hard work.

Garrett Camp

Co-founder