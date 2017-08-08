The U.S. military can now shoot down your drone if it’s in their airspace

The Pentagon signed off on a new policy in July that gives the military a range of options for handling drones that encroach on their airspace, the Military Times reports. Though the policy is classified so the exact details are unknown, Pentagon spokesperson Navy Captain Jeff Davis revealed that the military “retain the right of self-defense when it comes to UAVs or drones operating over [them,]. The new guidance does afford of the ability to take action to stop these threats and that includes disabling, destroying and tracking.” The policy applies to both private and commercial drones.MG