Author of Google’s anti-diversity memo says he’ll likely take legal action against the company

James Damore, the Google software engineer who wrote the “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber” memo, which rationalized gender pay gaps in the industry with gender stereotypes, has confirmed his firing to the New York Times. In an email, Damore told the Times he had hoped his memo would generate an “honest discussion” about his belief that the search giant’s culture had an intolerance for views that weren’t left-leaning. Danmore also told the times he believed his firing was illegal and would “likely be pursuing legal action” against Google: