- 08.07.17
- 10:43 pm
Google has reportedly fired the employee who wrote the anti-diversity memo
The Google employee who shared a controversial memo critical of gender and racial diversity has reportedly been fired. In a note to his staff, CEO Sundar Pichai said that the employee had violated its Code of Conduct by “advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace,” reports Recode. Pichai added: “To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK.”