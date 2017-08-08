This Uncanny Robot Abraham Lincoln Got His Start As An Enemy Combatant

Abraham Lincoln may have perished from the earth in 1863, but he’s been a central figure in animatronics since at least the 1960s. Recently, the company responsible for Disney’s humanoid robots showed off a new fake Abraham Lincoln, with an eye-popping range of very realistic facial expressions (including, yes, an eye-popping one).

Developed by Garner Holt Productions, the technology originated, as so much does, in the military—and specifically in a Westworld-like simulation where the furniture is made of foam and the bad guys are made out of robots. As founder Garner Holt explains in a blog post:

We first implemented this sort of work in our projects for the U.S. Marines in the Infantry Immersion Trainer at Camp Pendleton. We created a series of animatronic townspeople to populate the immersive training environment—some of them were slated to be hostile combatants. An effective way to illustrate an animatronic character’s scripted intentions or whether they are friendly or hostile is through changing the figure’s facial expression—in this case, our figures could scowl or raise their eyebrows and smile or frown, all accomplished by mechanical means beneath the animatronics’ silicone face masks. It was a subtle yet very effective way to forewarn Marines that the “townspeople” they were encountering may be getting ready to attack.

The Infantry Immersion Trainer, a former tomato packing plant-turned-state-of-the-art urban training facility at Camp Pendleton, California, has used robot “surrogates” to train thousands of members of the Navy and Marine Corps since at least 2010. The point is to help reduce the cost of finding and hiring human actors to fill each individual role during training scenarios at this 32,000-square-foot, $2.5 million facility and other military simulators. A recent three-year program at the Office for Naval Research, the Human Surrogate Interaction program, is currently investigating how humans interact with virtual avatars, physical animatronics, and other types of surrogates.

“If human role players are not available because of cost or other reasons, this research will help us understand the type of surrogate to replace them with so that the level of training is not diminished,” Peter Squire, ONR program officer, said in a December statement. “The way people react to and interact with the different surrogates in this study is crucial to understanding how we can improve our military training systems.”

Capable of changing facial appearance and behavior “to represent people of different races, genders, and personalities,” humanoid robots, the Navy notes, have been used to “play the part of a local villager in Afghanistan seeking compensation for goats that had been killed,” for instance, and “been demonstrated in Sexual Assault Prevention and Response training scenarios, with a virtual surrogate taking on the characteristics of a victim or aggressor.”

How This Happened, And What Happens Next

Not all robots are created equal. While most animatronics move at a rate of 32 frames per second—including the Shaman character in Disney’s World of Avatar attraction, which Disney touts as its most advanced animatronic character on display—the Lincoln automaton can pull off 1,000 frames per second. That level of smooth realism is thanks to the latest in animatronic (or, if you like, autonomatronic) technology.

Miniature aircraft and industrial-quality servo-motors, now more widely available, allow engineers to cram many more functions within a smaller space. This allows for 45 individual actuators in the head—including 12 that operate just the lips, four on each eye, and so on. “These servo-motors are quite different from the traditional hobby servos used in movie animatronics or by the many expressive “robotic” heads being developed by universities and hobbyists,” writes Holt in a blog post.