5 Debunked Gender Myths In That Google Anti-Diversity Rant

“I value diversity and inclusion, am not denying that sexism exists, and don’t endorse using stereotypes,” a Google software engineer wrote in an internal memo titled: “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber.” However, the author of the now widely shared anti-diversity screed went on to claim that “on average, men and women biologically differ in many ways,” using mostly stereotypes as “evidence.” His memo only reinforced just how little he actually values diversity and inclusion and used widely disproven “science” to justify sexism.

He claims that men and women are inherently different, and it's not just because gender is socialized: They're universal across human cultures. They often have clear biological causes and links to prenatal testosterone. Biological males that were castrated at birth and raised as females often still identify and act like males. The underlying traits are highly heritable. They're exactly what we would predict from an evolutionary psychology perspective. Let's get one thing out of the way first: Every single one of those claims is false. For starters, men aren't the sole producers of testosterone at birth or afterward. Women also make the hormone, in addition to estrogen. And men produce estrogen, too. Myth No. 1: Men And Women Have A Different Brain Makeup As for more heritable traits, "Even neuroscientists can't tell if an individual brain belongs to a man or woman," says Christia Spears Brown, PhD, a developmental and social psychologist at the University of Kentucky. She cites the work of neuroscientist Daphna Joel and her team who examined the brains of 1,400 individuals and found that only about 3% of people have a brain that is fully "male" or fully "female." Further, she says, research on over 1 million people conducted by behavioral psychologists reveals that "individual differences are much larger than any group-level gender difference, and that no individual fits the male or female stereotype perfectly." Myth No. 2: Women Are Naturally More Social And Empathic And Men Are Naturally More Systematic On the personality differences, the Google engineer resorts to some familiar tropes, including that women have above-average empathy versus men's systemization, claiming that's a reason for the imbalance of women in social and artistic roles versus coding. According to the National Endowment for the Arts, 51% of visual artists today are women–hardly a massive majority.

Although there are undisputedly larger numbers of male coders, it’s not because women are too social or artistic to code. A recent survey from HackerRank found that women’s average scores on algorithms challenges (which account for more than 40% of all HackerRank tests taken) including sorting data, dynamic programming, searching for keywords, and other logic-based tasks scored well above average of between 121 and 224 points versus the typical upper limit of 115 points. Myth No. 3: Women Aren’t As Assertive As Men, Which Is Why They Don’t Get Paid More Or Get Promoted He also says women are more extroverted, which is “expressed as gregariousness rather than assertiveness. Also, higher agreeableness,” which explains why they have a hard time negotiating salary, asking for a raise, and leading. Carl Jung observed: “There is no such thing as a pure introvert or extrovert. Such a person would be in the lunatic asylum.” Likewise, such traits don’t fall into gender camps. One only needs to see how Susan Cain became one of the most famous introverts to know that there are plenty of women who aren’t naturally extroverted. As for negotiation, men have a hard time advocating for pay raises, too. Nor are they always good at it. That’s why some companies push for salary transparency. A report by DDI, which is a synthesis of assessments taken by 15,000 participants being considered for leadership from the front lines to executive levels, found that men and women score nearly equally in their ability to drive businesses. Myth No. 4: Women Aren’t As Competitive And Are More Neurotic Than Men The Google engineer seems to believe the old trope that women are just too delicate to handle high-stress jobs. He claims that neuroticism”may contribute to the higher levels of anxiety women report on Googlegeist and to the lower number of women in high-stress jobs,” as compared to men’s drive for status.

