5 Debunked Gender Myths In That Google Anti-Diversity Rant

UPDATE: The link to the internal memo as published by Gizmodo was not the entire document with a chart and links. We’ve updated to link to the memo in its entirety. We’ve also reviewed of all the citations which included, but were not limited to, Wikipedia entries, articles in the Atlantic and the Wall Street Journal, several older academic meta-analyses, a research paper that studied the effects of testosterone supplements given to 47 men, and another that examined media bias back in 2005. Taken together, they only serve to illustrate the exact opposite of the author’s attempt to show the “non bias causes of the gender gap in tech” and run counter to his “Non-discriminatory ways to reduce the gender gap.”

“I value diversity and inclusion, am not denying that sexism exists, and don’t endorse using stereotypes,” a Google software engineer wrote in an internal memo titled: “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber.” However, the author of the now widely shared anti-diversity screed went on to claim that “on average, men and women biologically differ in many ways,” using mostly stereotypes as “evidence.” His memo only reinforced just how little he actually values diversity and inclusion and used widely disproven “science” to justify sexism.

He claims that men and women are inherently different, and it’s not just because gender is socialized:

They’re universal across human cultures. They often have clear biological causes and links to prenatal testosterone. Biological males that were castrated at birth and raised as females often still identify and act like males. The underlying traits are highly heritable. They’re exactly what we would predict from an evolutionary psychology perspective.

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: Every single one of those claims is false. For starters, men aren’t the sole producers of testosterone at birth or afterward. Women also make the hormone, in addition to estrogen. And men produce estrogen, too.

Myth No. 1: Men And Women Have A Different Brain Makeup

As for more heritable traits, “Even neuroscientists can’t tell if an individual brain belongs to a man or woman,” says Christia Spears Brown, PhD, a developmental and social psychologist at the University of Kentucky. She cites the work of neuroscientist Daphna Joel and her team who examined the brains of 1,400 individuals and found that only about 3% of people have a brain that is fully “male” or fully “female.” Further, she says, research on over 1 million people conducted by behavioral psychologists reveals that “individual differences are much larger than any group-level gender difference, and that no individual fits the male or female stereotype perfectly.”

Myth No. 2: Women Are Naturally More Social And Empathic And Men Are Naturally More Systematic

On the personality differences, the Google engineer resorts to some familiar tropes, including that women have above-average empathy versus men’s systemization, claiming that’s a reason for the imbalance of women in social and artistic roles versus coding.