London is using optical illusions to make cars slow down

London has implemented an interesting idea to curb speeding: magic. The British capital has painted optical illusions on its streets as part of a pilot program to get drivers to slow down, according to podcast 99% Invisible. The idea is both simple and clever: Paint the streets to look like they have speed bumps on them, but don’t use finite city resources to actually build speed bumps into the road. The 18-month pilot program was launched in September of last year, according to the BBC, and the city is still determining whether the black-and-white stencils are as effective as actual bumps to deter drivers from exceeding 20 mph (as if traffic in London ever goes faster than 20 mph).