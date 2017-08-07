Audible for dogs is real and weirdly not inaudible to humans

The world is full of magical and wonderful things, all of which have just been bested by Audible’s newly launched Audible for Dogs.

Every podcaster’s favorite audiobook purveyor has just announced what we all assume will be the world’s foremost audio content destination for dogs. The delightful project was developed to “foster calm, relaxed behavior in dogs,” according to a press release, because science says dogs left home alone are happier if they can listen to The Wind in the Willows read by a comforting human voice. (Not sure whether that also works for Where the Red Fern Grows, though).

The project was developed in collaboration with dog trainer and noted leader of the pack Cesar Millan, who also wrote and narrated a piece of original content called Cesar Millan’s Guide to Audiobooks for Dogs. Your dog doesn’t just have to listen to Millan bark orders, though, as Audible for Dogs will feature a rotating selection of audiobook titles curated just for dogs, including books like Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, performed by Trevor Noah, and Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, performed by Rosamund Pike—which have nothing to do with dogs. More thematically appropriate options include W. Bruce Cameron’s A Dog’s Purpose performed by William Dufris, and Maria Goodavage’s Soldier Dogs: The Untold Story of America’s Canine Heroes performed by Nicole Vilencia. And with those two options, it’s surprising they don’t just throw Old Yeller into the mix.

If this news came out on April 1, we would be skeptical, but because we’re in the midst of *ahem* the dog days of summer, this is definitely 100% valid real news.ML