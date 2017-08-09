This Is How Your Random Facebook Friends Can Help You Land Your Dream Job

When you think of how many Facebook friends you’ve accrued over the years, your head probably spins. Many of them are random people you met briefly or never officially met at all. There’s the fiancée of the groom’s cousin you chatted with at that wedding last summer (she’s a lab technician or something, right?). And that friend of a former colleague who added you years ago out of the blue–someone you’ve never been in the same room with but who’s always leaving cheerful comments on your Facebook posts.

These might not seem like the kinds of people who will be remotely helpful in advancing your career, but they actually can be. The secret to developing a great career in marketing, for example, isn’t just to know a ton of well-connected marketers. All you really need is to be introduced to a select few of them, right? And one of the best ways to make that happen is to start connecting with the people you already know, regardless of their industry or the nature of your connection to them. Here’s how. Related: The Networking Secret That Only Requires Writing Four Emails A Year Time For An Inventory It all starts with a very simple step: Do a systematic inventory of everyone you’re connected with on Facebook. Take a few spare hours over the next few afternoons this week and go through everyone–with Facebook open in a browser window and a spreadsheet open in another. As you scroll through your connections, start a running list with a few simple fields: name

employer

where they’re living

what they’re doing Spend a moment or two scanning each person’s profile page, but don’t necessarily add everyone to your list–only those who are doing something that interests you, broadly defined. Doesn’t matter whether it’s in your field; doesn’t matter whether or not they’re working at a higher level than you. If it piques your interest, for whatever reason, add them. And if they themselves aren’t doing anything interesting but are evidently connected with somebody who is, add them. Next, go back and begin to organize your list, not based on who’s doing what’s closest to what you want to be doing, but by your comfort level with each person. How well do you know this individual? Could you send him or her a message on Facebook and readily grab a coffee? Would it be minimally awkward to jump on the phone with this person? Or do you have a personal connection to draw on: a shared alma mater, previous employer, hometown, or favorite sports team?

Then pick the top 10 most interesting and reasonably approachable people on your list–by your own standards–and start “networking” with them. Reach out for a friendly catch-up. Say that their startup or new job or latest travels look awesome and that you want to hear more about it. Ideally, start with people you can meet face-to-face and then progress to short Skype dates once you’ve exhausted the contacts in your own city. Related: How Not To Suck At Networking When You Have A Lame Job Title Why You Should Start With People You Know (However Vaguely) A lot of people will tell you that networking is about having a clear-cut goal or “ask,” then working your relationships in order to get people to deliver on it. Otherwise, you’re just wasting their time. “What do you want from me? I can’t help you!” they’ll supposedly think, throwing their arms up at your haplessness. But the risk of things going this way is actually really minimal. Networking is simply the practice of connecting with people around you and openly sharing what you’re interested in. The more people who know you and know what you’re all about, the more potential champions you have out there who can help you find your way. That’s why one of the best ways to get started is by “networking” with people you’re already familiar with, however tenuously so. Presumably, the people you’ve identified in your inventory know you at least marginally better than a random third-degree connection on LinkedIn. So if you casually mention you’re looking for a new marketing gig in New York, they will probably rack their brains thinking of a way to help–even if they don’t know of one right away. Most likely, these friends don’t do exactly what you want to do work-wise, but that’s actually a good thing–for at least three reasons: They are still up to something that sparked your interest, so you can learn and grow through that conversation. They won’t suspect that the whole reason you want to hang out is to get a job at their company (which it isn’t). You never know who knows whom–until they tell you. Someone who works in international diplomacy may be able to connect you to someone in engineering–and they’ll do it simply because they like you and because you seem qualified (which hopefully you are).

