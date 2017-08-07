Report: The USDA is now banning terms like “climate change” and “greenhouse gasses”

Despite climate change being a scientific fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reportedly intentionally avoiding using terms like it that are considered divisive. According to emails obtained by the Guardian, managers at the government agency sent out lists of words and phrases that should not be used by employees and ways to write around them. Included on the list are “climate change”–which should, instead, be “weather extremes–and “climate change adaption”–which becomes “resilience to weather extremes,” reports the Guardian. What’s more, the USDA allegedly wants to avoid any references to its goal to reduce greenhouse gasses (because I guess that’s just far too political). Instead, the organization prefers a new euphemism: “Build soil organic matter, increase nutrient use efficiency.”