According to employee personality tests there is no difference between male and female Google employees

In light of the assertions about so-called biological differences in the now infamous anti-diversity memo from a Google engineer , the results of employee personality tests from several major tech companies take on an interesting meaning. A recent analysis by Good&Co reveals a startling equality in the personalities of Google’s male and female employees.

Good&Co used their proprietary data to analyze the personality traits of 1,029 male and female employees. They gathered the data from assessment tests that they gave at Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Uber.

The study found that Google’s workforce demonstrated no differences between male and female personality traits. The research team writes, “Like Apple, Google is probably enticing women who are more similar to their male counterparts. Google women are as inquisitive, driven, extroverted and confident as men employees.”LD