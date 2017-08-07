“Fargo” and chill: FX is the latest cable network to offer ad-free streaming

FX is trying to bring Netflix-style binge viewing to its cable channel, letting Comcast TV subscribers stream ad-free episodes for a $6 per month upcharge . The service, called FX+ , launches on September 5 with full seasons of current shows such as Fargo and classics such as The Shield. Subscribers can stream those shows through the FX Now app or through Comcast’s own Xfinity cable boxes, apps, and website.

The plan is similar to AMC Premiere, which arrived in late June for $5 per month. But while AMC intends to expand its service to other TV providers, and possibly to online video bundles like Hulu with Live TV, it’s unclear whether FX will do the same. Either way, these kinds of add-ons could help prop up TV revenues among a dwindling base of cable subscribers–assuming people aren’t happy enough to just set their DVRs instead.JN