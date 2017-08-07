Airbnb and Nat Geo found the perfect place to watch the eclipse—and you can win a stay

On August 21, a total solar eclipse will be visible in across the U.S. for the first time in 99 years. If you haven’t already planned your NASA-approved viewing party or booked your RV to sit in a traffic jam in the Path of Totality, Airbnb and National Geographic have an offer for you: The companies are teaming up to give two eclipse enthusiasts the chance to view the eclipse from above the clouds with a world-renowned astrophysicist —and stay in a sweet geodesic dome in the Oregon desert, too.

To enter their contest, head to the Airbnb contest page and tell them about yourself. Winners will not only get to stay in a geodesic dome equipped with telescopes, but you’ll get to hang with Dr. Jedidah Isler, a National Geographic Explorer and noted badass who was the first African-American woman to receive a PhD in Astrophysics from Yale University. On the morning of the eclipse, the contest winner, Dr. Isler, and a small crew will board a small private jet, fly over the Pacific Ocean, and then start your return along the Path of Totality, becoming one of very few people to witness the first moments of the eclipse.

Before you enter, though, make sure you are prepared to fly in a small plane, stay in the hot, hot desert heat, and cope with close encounters of the wildlife kind. And don’t expect winning this contest to be your ticket to Instagram fame, because the listing warns that there are “weak phone and wifi signals.” Just go commune with nature and experience the eclipse and make us all jealous.