Ask Yourself These 5 Questions Before Deciding On A Leadership Style

First-time managers often ask themselves how to develop a leadership style that suits them: “Who should I model myself after? What kind of leader should I be?” It’s great to think critically about your approach to managing others, particularly when you’re new to it, but these questions won’t exactly help you.

That’s because they assume that leadership is something you try on and show off, a “style” that’s curated and intentional. But especially in the beginning, your style will be based far less on mirroring others’ habits and behaviors and far more on instinct and intuition. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Related: Five Things I’ve Learned As A New Manager At Google A better starting point for developing an effective, authentic leadership style is simply to ask yourself, “Who am I, and what do I believe in?” Lofty? Yes. But answering this question tells you a lot more about who you are as a leader than you might think. Leading well isn’t about acting a certain way; it’s about being true to your core values and embodying them in your work–just as you did as an individual contributor. Here are five better questions to help you identify a leadership style that lines up with who you already are. 1. How Do I Like To Help People? Think of the last few times you’ve helped others on your team. When did you jump in and lend a hand? Why then, and what did you contribute? If your instinct is to let others learn on their own and rush to their aid only in times of crisis, it’s likely that will be your instinct as a leader, too. Are you always looking for ways to help others improve, giving advice and feedback freely? Then your ideal leadership style may be more about active coaching, rather than trial by fire. Neither one is necessarily “better” than the other; the right approach for you just depends on your personality. 2. What Was My Favorite Manager Like? Think of the best managers you’ve had over the course of your career. Which traits of theirs did you most admire? If you loved having a hands-on manager, your instinct may lead you to be more hands-on, too. Valuing hands-on guidance means you’re more likely to offer hands-on guidance to others–and do it well.

