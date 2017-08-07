advertisement
Google’s back to school promo gives students a free Daydream View with a Pixel purchase

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

If you’re looking for some gadgets to grab before you go back to school you may want to head over to the Google store, where you can get a Pixel smartphone for a whopping $200 off, plus grab that free Daydream View VR headset with it.

