Who’s got $1.5 billion for Tesla so they can fund Model 3 production?

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The electric car company has said it intends to raise about $1.5 billion in a bond offering, reports Reuters. The funds raised would be used to proceed with mass production of its Model 3 sedan. Hey, Tesla, maybe you should talk to Mr. Son?

