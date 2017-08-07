There are now over 3 billion social media users in the world

The latest stats come from We Are Social’s and HootSuite’s Global Digital Statshot (via TNW). It reveals that out of earth’s total population of 7.524 billion, 3.028 billion, or 40%, of those people are social media users–thats up 4%, or 121 million people, since April 2017. That 40% includes social media users across mobile and desktop. Other interesting stats from the report: