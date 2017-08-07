Now SoftBank is thinking about investing in Uber or Lyft

The Japanese tech giant, which just invested a quarter of a billion dollars in U.S. fintech startup Kabbage, has set its sight on ride-hailing services as its next investment, reports Reuters. Speaking to reporters after SoftBank’s quarterly results announcement on Monday, SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said, “We are interested in discussing with Uber, we are also interested in discussing with Lyft, we have not decided which way.” But the CEO they played coy, adding “Whether we decide to partner and invest into Uber or Lyft, I don’t know what will be the end result.”