NASA is asking you to send your own message to Voyager on its 40th anniversary

Inspired by the messages of goodwill carried on Voyager’s Golden Record, the space agency wants to add one more message on Voyager 1. That’s why it’s asking social media users on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google+, or Tumblr to compose an uplifting #MessageToVoyager. The message can be anything you want but must be a maximum of 60 characters (including spaces).

Post your messages publicly on any of the social media services mentioned above with the tag #MessageToVoyager by August 15th. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA, and the Voyager team will then select a short list of messages to be voted on by the public between August 23rd and 29th. The winning message will be beamed into space toward Voyager 1 on September 5th, where it is expected to take a day to arrive in interstellar space in Voyager’s location.