Here’s why you should care about AT&T’s possible deal with Huawei

After a few years of selling cheap unlocked phones on its own in the United States, Huawei may get a real shot at the U.S. market in a partnership with AT&T. The Information reports that AT&T will sell a high-end phone similar to the Mate 10, which Huawei will reportedly reveal for European markets in October.

Why should consumers care? For one thing, even Huawei’s best phones tend to be less expensive than the iPhone and Samsung’s high-end Galaxy phones. Huawei’s previous flagship, the Mate 9, launched in the United States last March for $600 unlocked—$120 cheaper than the Galaxy S8 and $150 cheaper than the iPhone 7 Plus. The Mate 9 had a tie-in with Amazon Alexa as well, so Huawei’s next phone could lean on Amazon’s virtual assistant to stand out. The Information notes that wireless carriers sell roughly three quarters of all smartphones sold in the United States, making this tentative deal pretty important for the world’s third-largest phone maker.JN