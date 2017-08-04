- 08.04.17
- 1:21 pm
Zuck’s immigration reform nonprofit wants your thoughts on “startup visas”
Last month, the Trump administration pushed out the start date of the International Entrepreneur Rule, an initiative introduced by President Obama with the intent of encouraging entrepreneurs from other countries to build their companies in the U.S. The rule would have allowed entrepreneurs to live here for 30 months without obtaining a visa, and would have gone into effect last month. For now, the White House has delayed the start date to March, but the goal is to roll back the program altogether.
In the meantime, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is accepting feedback on the proposal to eliminate the International Entrepreneur Rule. Mark Zuckerberg’s immigration reform nonprofit FWD.us has created a website where the public can send messages to the DHS until August 10 expressing their support for the rule. This is, of course, a decision the tech community feels strongly about: FWD.us also joined a group of other tech coalitions, companies, and investors organized by the National Venture Capital Association that sent a letter to the DHS urging them to reconsider the Trump administration’s proposal and to start accepting applications from foreign-born entrepreneurs come March.PM