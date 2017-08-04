We may finally be getting the frowning poop emoji of your dreams and/or nightmares

Kangaroos, cupcakes, a serious superhero, and a frowning poop emoji are all in the running to be Unicode’s next top emoji. Earlier this week, Unicode president Mark Davis revealed the new “draft candidates” emojis that could be coming to an iPhone near you when Unicode 11 is available for download in 2018, according to Emojipedia. While Unicode 10 hasn’t even been released yet (we still have to wait for that vomiting face emoji), it’s nice that the Unicode Consortium is giving users plenty of time to think of an appropriate backstory for that frowning poop emoji. Other draft candidates include bagels, a party hat-wearing face, a roll of toilet paper, a woman wearing flats (heavens, what will they think of next?), redheads, mosquitos, hippos, and a lotion bottle that is perfect for Silence of the Lambs texts.