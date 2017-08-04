“Game of Thrones” episode 4, “The Spoils of War,” leaks online

After a massive hack breached its walls, HBO was haunted by the vision of a major threat against Game of Thrones lurking out there like a group of White Walkers bearing down on the North. Now, the fourth episode from Season 7 of Game of Thrones has leaked online, according to the Telegraph, and download links have been shared on Twitter. The episode is titled “The Spoils of War.” As the Telegraph notes, based on the logos that show up in the leaked episode, it appears the hacked version was from an Indian TV channel. Additionally, Variety says the leak was not connected to the recent HBO hack, but instead came from Star India, a pay-TV distribution partner.