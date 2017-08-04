How do you spell “creepy”? Dictionary.com responds to “spying” accusations

Far be it from Dictionary.com to mince words. The online definition resource is responding to critics after it was accused of stealthily updating its terms of service to include new permissions that compromise users’ privacy. The update was spotted by a Reddit user and reported on yesterday by TNW. Among the permissions is one that lets Dictionary.com’s app access its users’ precise location , something that isn’t sitting right with privacy-conscious users who wonder why an online dictionary needs to know where you are.

In a statement to Fast Company, a spokesperson for Dictionary.com—which is owned by IAC/InterActive—said the permission helps enhance mapping abilities and features like location-based lookups. The company also says it gave plenty of notice before updating its terms.

The full statement is below: