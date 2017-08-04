Dunkin’ Donuts might drop the “Donuts” from its name

The popular donut chain is thinking about just going by the name “Dunkin’,” reports the Nation’s Restaurant News. The donut chain will test out the new single-word branding at an upcoming Pasadena, California location with other locations to be included in the trial later on. A Dunkin’ Donuts statement said:
“While we remain the number one retailer of donuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.”
“We have been referring to ourselves simply as Dunkin’ in our advertising for more than a decade, ever since we introduced our ‘America Runs on Dunkin’ campaign.”