Uber’s ex-CEO Travis Kalanick is about to go on a charm offensive

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The beleaguered Uber founder has hired a high-profile “CEO advisory” firm to help rehabilitate his image, reports Recode. The move is just another step in the former CEO’s comeback plot. Teneo is a PR firm whose founders have close links with the likes of Bill and Hillary Clinton and counts former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as a consultant. While it’s unlikely we’ll see Kalanick shedding repentant tears in interviews, you can expect to see a number of humanizing stories about Uber’s former CEO in the press in the near future if Teneo has anything to say about it.

