Uber’s ex-CEO Travis Kalanick is about to go on a charm offensive

The beleaguered Uber founder has hired a high-profile “CEO advisory” firm to help rehabilitate his image, reports Recode. The move is just another step in the former CEO’s comeback plot. Teneo is a PR firm whose founders have close links with the likes of Bill and Hillary Clinton and counts former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as a consultant. While it’s unlikely we’ll see Kalanick shedding repentant tears in interviews, you can expect to see a number of humanizing stories about Uber’s former CEO in the press in the near future if Teneo has anything to say about it.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens