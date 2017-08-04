How Hackers Are Teaching Election Officials To Protect Their Voting Machines

Last weekend, hackers and researchers attending the Defcon security conference in Las Vegas weren’t surprised to find out how vulnerable electronic voting machines are to hacking when they tested their security defenses. But it was a wake-up call to several dozen election officials visiting the event, who used the occasion to get some valuable advice to better prepare them for upcoming elections in 2018 and 2020 amid widespread concerns over Russian hacking of voting systems.

How vulnerable were some of the machines? “Just to give you an example, the first successful hack was 90 minutes into the day on Friday,” Joseph Hall, chief technologist of the Center for Democracy and Technology, tells Fast Company.

To be fair, the machine hacked first was a device called the WinVote, made by now-defunct Advanced Voting Systems. It was dubbed “the worst voting machine in America” in a 2015 Slate article, around the time it lost its certification for use in Virginia elections. (It’s now believed to be out of use). Within a few hours, researchers had managed to “Rick Roll” conference attendees with the machine, manipulating it into playing Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” video. But other machines didn’t fare much better.

“Every single one of them had some sort of weakness,” Hall says.

The organizers of what they called the Defcon Voting Village bought about 30 voting machines, of roughly four different types, through eBay and government surplus sale sites like GovDeals. While researchers have for over a decade been warning of flaws in electronic voting machines that could let hackers disable them during elections or even tamper with vote totals, organizers say the event marks perhaps the first time that the security community at large was invited to tinker with the machines. Security researchers were even permitted to disassemble the machines to examine their hardware or dump data from onboard microchips. And, argues Defcon founder Jeff Moss, they effectively debunked claims from voting machine makers that flaws in the devices were only vulnerable to attacks from experts who’ve extensively studied the equipment.

“It turns out that people who have never seen these machines before were able to compromise them in a couple of hours,” Moss says. “They also got some novel results—some new things researchers had never even considered or knew were possible.”

Some devices had exposed USB ports that let hackers surreptitiously install software or even connect keyboards to them, and one even had a built-in SD memory card that wasn’t mentioned in any of its documentation, meaning officials wouldn’t even know to monitor it for tampering, he says. One device used to store lists of eligible voters apparently hadn’t been properly erased before being sold as surplus, meaning it still had personal information like names and addresses for hundreds of thousands of voters. Moss says the organizers are working with the county where the machine was used to handle the potential data breach appropriately.