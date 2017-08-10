Behind “Conversations with People Who Hate Me,” The Timeliest Podcast Of 2017

Mr. Rogers famously once said, “Frankly, there isn’t anyone you couldn’t learn to love once you’ve heard their story.” Now a podcast is putting that theory to the test.

While Dylan Marron was building a huge following with his progressive webseries and his role as Carlos on podcast juggernaut, Welcome to Night Vale, he was also cultivating an ensemble cast of enemies. With his latest project, however, Marron’s flipping the script–refashioning his antagonists into partners, and turning a curse into a gift. Welcome to Conversations with People Who Hate Me.

“You can only be reminded so many times that you’re a ‘fag’ and a ‘waste of oxygen’ before you find ways to tune it out,” Marron says of the online hate he’s incurred in recent years.

When he unveiled the Every Single Word project in 2015, which reduced movies’ runtime to just the dialogue spoken by people of color, the response was fairly nasty. Since his face wasn’t featured in the videos at all, though, he managed to mostly evade the wrath of commenters. His next project, Sitting in Bathrooms with Trans People, which is exactly what it sounds like, attracted a tsunami of transphobia, but little personal animosity toward Marron. It wasn’t until the Unboxing series, where the host literally “unpacked” problematic subjects like Police Brutality and Rape Culture, that he found himself center stage, the sole target for aggrieved viewers.

His viewers were especially incensed any time the topic of Islamophobia arose. Many of them argued that Marron, a gay man, was stupid for supporting a religion that doesn’t support him.

“In an interview I did with a panel of Muslim women, one commenter wrote ‘Dumb fag, don’t you know they want to kill you?'” Marron recalls. “In my mind, I thought, ‘Well, sir, I don’t think that’s true, but it seems like you want to kill me.'”

Around the time these comments hit a peak, Marron decided not to tune them out anymore. He realized that on a social media platform like Facebook, you can just click on the profile photo of whoever is trashing you and learn a lot about them. Soon he discovered that some of the same people who took time out of their lives to tell him off had more layers than he might have originally thought.