The DIY Inventors Finding Ways To Make Small Improvements To Life In Gaza

Abdullah Abu Zir is the crazy old uncle of the neighborhood at the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the Gaza Strip. The wiry 56-year-old spends his days tinkering away on his many inventive projects that he keeps hidden away in his rooftop “office” filled with old wood, metal, and plastic scraps.

His most prized invention is a motor he’s repurposed to be powered by compressed air. Because both gas and electricity are in short supply in the besieged Gaza Strip, his idea is to fit it for use in a car or to use it to run a small electricity grid. A few years ago he tried to hook it up to the neighborhood’s power line. It worked–for a few minutes. “Then it caused a fire,” he says, with a laugh.

Abu Zir lives in the middle of the Gaza Strip, the tiny strip of coast between Israel and Egypt that has among the highest unemployment and density in the world. For the last decade, Israel and Egypt have blockaded Gaza on security grounds after Hamas–designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU, and the U.K.–violently seized control from the more moderate Palestinian Authority (PA), based out of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

In the last nine years, Israel and Hamas have fought three bloody wars that have devastated much of Gaza’s infrastructure, health network, and economy. Hamas has imposed an extreme version of Islam and restricts everyday freedoms. Israel blocks the import of materials like cement, making construction and development nearly impossible.

This summer, the already dire situation for Gaza’s 2 million residents deteriorated further when electricity was cut from an average of eight hours a day to a sporadic two or three. The crisis began when the PA stopped paying Israel for Gaza’s power bill, in an attempt to squeeze Hamas out. Israel, which facilitates the electricity and controls nearly all land crossings, consequently cut the daily supply. The electricity crisis has further polarized Palestinian politics and made every aspect of Gazan life even harder. It’s also seriously drained people of hope that help is coming–even as they try to help themselves.

But Abu Zir is still tinkering away to increase the voltage his invention can supply. He uses it sparingly in his own home, so as to not arouse the neighbors’ suspicion or a punitive government tax. One of his niece’s friends, a driver, teases the uncle every time they meet: When is Abu Zir going to install the motor in my car already, he asks?

Around Gaza there are many entrepreneurial Palestinians with smart and sustainable solutions to their resource and electricity shortages. Many have access to the internet and university degrees in sciences and engineering, and have responded to the universal impulse that necessity is the mother of invention with their own creative alternatives. There’s the 29-year-old engineer who devised a local sand-based alternative to cement, the 16-year-old female student who created her own candle-run generator to recharge smartphones, and the university students who made a model for stoves powered by organic waste.