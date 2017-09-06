Your Clothes Might Be Destroying The Rainforest

If you look at the tags inside your clothing, you’ll often see “rayon” or “viscose.” An increasingly popular fabric–production has doubled in the past decade–these man-made cellulosic fibers are versatile, with a beautiful drape, and a soft and silky feel. They’re also often marketed as more eco-friendly, since they’re made from plant materials instead of plastics like polyester or nylon.

But rayon, viscose, and modal have a dark secret: They’re often made from old-growth trees from endangered rainforests.

“Most people know the link between forests and paper, but they don’t know the link between forest ecosystems and the clothing they have in their wardrobes,” says Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of the Vancouver-based nonprofit Canopy, which works with businesses who source trees as a raw material to come up with solutions that protect old-growth forests. An Ashoka fellow, Rycroft has turned her organization’s gaze over the past five years from the paper industry to the fashion industry.

“To be honest, even we were surprised when we found out about the link,” she says. “All of the brands have been shocked. Some of them weren’t even aware that rayon actually came from forests.” The big brands who did know, assumed that it was coming from sustainable, second-growth forests, which turned out to be far from true.

Here’s how trees are turned into fashion: A dissolving pulp mill situated near a forest or tree plantation takes a tree, adds chemicals, and produces what’s called dissolving pulp. The pulp goes to the viscose producer, who makes it into a staple fiber, which is then sent to a dyer or spinner. Next it’s made into a textile, which is sold to fashion brands. It finally lands as a ruffled blouse or sheath dress in your favorite store.

“Viscose is a very chemically intensive, nasty, toxic process,” Rycroft says. “It’s also very inefficient. You lose about 60% of the tree through that chemical breakdown.”

Dissolving pulp mills are located all over the world, in Austria, Sweden, South Africa, China, India, even Minnesota. But the most controversial mills source their trees from Canada’s boreal forest, Indonesia’s rainforest, and the Amazon. “We have these carbon-rich forests being converted, and as a result climate change is being exacerbated and we’re losing critical habitat for vulnerable species,” Rycroft says. “It is the palm oil of the fashion world.”