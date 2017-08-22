Can Steelcase’s Office Of The Future Make Corporate America Rethink The Drab Modern Workplace?

There may be days you dread going to the office. Your 8-by-10-foot cubicle is starting to feel cramped. Your Instagram filters all look beige, and no matter how you adjust your lumbar support, your neck feels like that of a sick crane’s. Scenes from Office Space seem achingly poignant, not for their satirical bite, but their verisimilitude. You feel about as creative as a brick wall.

But imagine, for a moment, a different option: You’re seated on the plush fabric of a high stool in a richly colored room Eero Saarinen might admire. It is called the Ideation Hub. It registers as a conference room, but there is no straight-grained rectangular table, no one fumbling with a laptop to pull up their PowerPoint presentation, or smiling awkwardly in an out-of-sync video conference. Instead, your colleague is marking up a book-length document with a stylus on an 84-inch-wide, wall-mounted Microsoft Surface Hub collaboration device; all of her annotations are saved in the Cloud and linked to your laptop. You can see the whole spread; the budget, the notes from the legal team, everything. So can your colleagues in Munich who are making their own notes and suggestions. People aren’t sitting quietly and staring at their thumbs. They’re openly sharing ideas.

This scenario isn’t merely speculative. Office design company Steelcase has created a new off model, which it calls Creative Spaces, a suite of five Microsoft Surface-enabled workspaces (called, respectively, Ideation Hub, Maker Commons, Focus Studio, and Respite Room) designed to promote creative thinking, improve collaboration, and foster a more fluid, egalitarian work environment. “You can’t keep working the same way you’re used to in your cubicle, with your head down buried in your computer,” says Chris Congdon, director of Global Research Communications for Steelcase, as we angle through throngs of smartly dressed interior designers in the company’s showroom at NeoCon 2017, an annual trade show where the spaces co-developed by Steelcase and Microsoft are on display.

She explains how the nature of work has shifted over the past two decades, demanding more creativity and collaboration. Where offices were once inspired by Frederick Taylor’s theory of scientific management, “the whole Ford assembly-line model of individual specialization,” represented architecturally in segmented cubicle grids and offices scaled and located according to rank and hierarchy, the Creative Spaces model operates as a more fluid, interdependent ecosystem.

Definitions and models of creativity differ, Congdon says, referencing a Steelcase study called Creativity, Work, and The Physical Environment, but most researchers concur that creativity is associated with both divergent thinking (generating many ideas or alternative solutions to a problem) and convergent thinking (assessing several possibilities and selecting the best solution). Although design thinking has understood this ebb and flow for decades, it has been slow to materialize in office design. Broad, open vistas and high ceilings can give people the mental space they need to generate abstract ideas. So can an informal seat in the back of a conference room. At the same time, an enclosed solitary space encased by sound-proofed glass can create a better atmosphere for intense, head-down focus. But one office setting is not better than the other. Both are important.

“Historically, we’ve thought we design one space for people to work in that’s going to meet all their needs,” Congdon says. “But creative work doesn’t look like this at all. It’s about a fluid, iterative process, spaces for focused work, idea incubation, and ideation as a team.”

She leads me to the Duo Studio, where large-scale, side-by-side Microsoft Surface Studio computing devices rest on adjustable height desks. The 28-inch display screens rotate into 20-degree drafting tables; they can be drawn on with a stylus or manipulated as touch screens. Surface Dial, a wireless rotational device that looks and functions a bit like the spinner in an arcade game, replaces floating windows and drop-down menus with scroll-through shortcuts. There’s a cozy–but not too cozy–area with a chaise lounge facing a large wall-mounted computer monitor. Here, someone can come in to review creative concepts, but focused work can resume quickly: privacy and focus are kept in balance with collaboration and distraction.