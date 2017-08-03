Uber knowingly leased recalled cars to drivers in Singapore

Imagine you’re driving a car down the road when all of a sudden the dashboard catches on fire. This was the experience of Koh Seng Tian, an Uber driver in Singapore who had just dropped off a customer. In a detailed report, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Uber bought more than 1,000 Honda Vezels and continued to rent them after they were recalled in April 2016. It’s worth reading the full story, but one of the craziest tidbits is that 65% of affected vehicles were still not fixed as of February (Uber says they’ve since fixed all the cars).
For Uber, this story is particularly unwelcome as it seeks to repair its relationship with drivers, many of whom feel ripped off by the company. In June, Uber announced a 180-day campaign of improvements for drivers, which it kicked off with in-app tipping. But a little extra change–which, by the way, isn’t coming out of Uber’s pocket–is likely little consolation for putting their safety at risk.