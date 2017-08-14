Three Ways You’re Turning Away Potential Job Candidates Before They Even Apply

Most people don’t enjoy looking for a new job. In fact, 73% of people say that the job-search process is one of the most stressful things in life, according to a study by CareerBuilder . Yet 87% of workers are open to learning about new job opportunities, according to LinkedIn . If it takes a long time to fill a vacancy in your company, maybe the talent shortage isn’t to blame. Maybe your candidate experience stinks, stopping people in their tracks before they even apply.

“Companies need to recognize that today’s applicants weigh their fit with the company as much as the company weighs the applicant’s fit with them,” says Debbie Good, clinical assistant professor of human resources at the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business and the College of Business Administration. “[Hiring] is now a two-way street. Firms are showing a reliance on the traditional one-way viewpoint: ‘I have the jobs and here’s why you will want to work here.’ Clearly that approach does not bear fruit.”

If you haven’t given much thought to the candidate experience, it’s time to revamp your application process. Here are three things you might be doing that cause potential employees to scratch your company name off their preferred list of places to work:

1. Not Having A Quick Apply Process For Every Device

The application process itself can contribute to a negative experience for candidates, according to CareerBuilder. Twenty-eight percent say that applications taking too long, 34% don’t like having to customize documents for every job, and 29% don’t like uploading a resume into a system but still having to manually fill out fields.

“We live in a world of ‘instants,’—ATMs, Keurig coffeemakers, VOD, you name it,” says career expert Denise Dudley, author of Work It! Get In, Get Noticed, Get Promoted. “We’re simply used to getting what we want or even need right when we want it, and we don’t like to wait.”

Companies grousing about having to improve their online application systems need to just do it or they’ll be left behind by those who embrace the future, says Dudley.

2. Not Having An Effective Career Site

An employer’s career site is important for getting key information, according to 89% percent of job seekers on the CareerBuilder site, but just 45% of candidates say they can typically tell what it would be like to work for a company based on their career site.