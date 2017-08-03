Lorde’s “Perfect Places” Video Is “The Most Dangerous Game” Meets “Big Little Lies”

In this, the year of our Lorde , we have thus far been given the 20-year-old’s incredible sophomore album, Melodrama , approximately 78 killer jumpsuit outfits, and perpetual trademark Lorde dance moves . You know what combines all these things into one? The new music video for her beating heart bop “Perfect Places.”

The video, out today, features Lorde looking very The Most Dangerous Game. She stalks around a New Zealand-y epic landscape donning a series of great outfits, see: pale pink corseted bloomers, a flowing yellow dress that would make Beyonce proud, and a blood-red half parka, half ballgown that we applaud for its utilitarian style. She dances with lightbulbs, she swims in a jungle cavern, she stares unblinking into our souls.

Lorde has been killing the music video game this album cycle. With “Green Light,” we saw her taking over city streets and dancing on top of cars in that now-iconic hot pink dress, perfectly matching the inner tempo of that rushing, running single. That video was directed by Grant Singer, who also did the visuals for “Perfect Places.” Seems like a pretty effective team.

In interviews, Lorde has spoken about how she spent several days on the island of Waiheke in New Zealand, writing Melodrama tracks in blissful isolation. Maybe the video for “Perfect Places” functions as a travelogue. She tans, sips tea, and romps around the beach while writing forceful lyrics like, “What the fuck are perfect places anyway?”

But honestly, we can’t imagine a more perfect place than drinking out of the champagne bottle on a remote tropical island with Lorde by our side.