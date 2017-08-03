A Cognitive Solution For A Data Dilemma

Data is powerful, right? And lots of data—an endless, streaming flow of information produced and delivered in real time—well, that must be all-powerful.

If you’re not shouting “Yes!” you’re not alone. More and more, businesses today are realizing that all the data in the world is functionally useless without insightful analysis. That kind of higher-level thinking—a mix of knowledge, experience, and intuition—used to be work best done by human beings.

Enter machine intelligence (or MI), technology that mimics human cognition, but is in fact capable of analyzing data faster and at higher volumes than mere mortals. While unlocking hidden meaning. This isn’t one piece of tech, but rather, as Deloitte’s 2017 Tech Trends report explains, “an umbrella term for a collection of advances representing a new cognitive era,” encompassing machine learning, robotics process automation, computer vision, and more.

Machine intelligence’s ability to work hand in hand with data-driven technology—giving purpose to the data points, if you will—promises to make MI the future of business. A 2016 IDC report projected that worldwide spending on various aspects of machine intelligence will reach nearly $31.3 billion in 2019. And when Deloitte asked 1,200 IT executives to identify the emerging technologies in which they plan to invest significantly in the next two years, 64% included cognitive technologies.

Machine intelligence may seem futuristic, but it has the potential for many customer-facing applications in the real world. We may soon see it in the form of admitting patients to the hospital or recommending products and services at your local retail store. As the Tech Trends report outlines: “They may offer even greater business potential in the area of customer service, where cognitive agents could potentially replace some human agents by handling billing or account interactions, fielding tech-support questions, and answering HR-related questions from employees.”

Recently, Bill Briggs, global chief technology officer of Deloitte Consulting LLP, sat down with FastCo.Works to discuss how machine intelligence will change the way we work and live.

Data has emerged as a critical business asset. What role does machine intelligence play in this age of data?