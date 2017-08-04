It’s Hard For People With Criminal Records To Get A Job–This New Job Site Can Help

If most job seekers use LinkedIn, it’s less useful if you’ve spent some or all of your adult life incarcerated and don’t have positions to list or colleagues to add. A new job platform is designed to help those with a criminal record find work–and because that group includes nearly one in three Americans, it’s also meant as a tool for employers to find new talent that they might have otherwise missed.

“The right thing to do is to give people second chances; I think most people can agree on that,” says Richard Bronson, founder of 70MillionJobs, the new platform, which is part of the current batch of startups at the tech incubator Y Combinator. “But our value proposition is less that, and more that there are six million jobs in this country that are unfilled at any time. Companies lose money when they can’t fill positions. We have applicants who are ready, willing, and eager to take on those positions.”

The startup’s name comes from the fact that an estimated 70 million Americans have a criminal record. That record, whether it’s an arrest without conviction or years or imprisonment, (and whether or not a conviction was for a minor crime like marijuana possession) often makes it much more difficult to find a job. One study found that white job applicants with a criminal record are about half as likely to be called back for an interview; black applicants are less likely to be called back in general, but those with a record are called back only a third as often as their peers. And, of course, many people with a record struggle to get to the interview stage at all.

Bronson’s own past inspired him to create the site. In the 1980s, he worked on Wall Street at firms like Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns, becoming a partner at Stratton Oakmont, the firm featured in the film Wolf of Wall Street–and then founded his own firm, which eventually had 500 employees. Like other firms, “we were up to no good,” he says. He was eventually convicted of securities fraud; because he and his partner had repaid those who suffered losses, his sentence was a relatively lenient 22 months.

After time in federal prison, Bronson struggled. “I went from being very successful and wealthy and well-connected, and then, like most people who go through the criminal justice system, I came out essentially destitute,” he says. “I couldn’t help but reflect on the fact that here I was, a white guy who went to a good college–I had lots of the advantages that the folks I was in prison with had nothing like. They were mostly men of color, they probably didn’t finish high school, what chance would they have?”

He worked with a nonprofit that helps train people with criminal histories to become entrepreneurs, but as he saw the challenges for re-entry nonprofits to help people at a national scale, he decided to start a business.

“Most of [the nonprofits] have very little in the way of technology that they employ,” he says. “The business gets done essentially the way it has for 100 years–they have a client, they call up a business they have a relationship with: ‘I have this guy, do you need someone for your warehouse? I’ll send him over.’ That’s fine for local businesses, but certainly, as it relates to national employers, the Walmarts of the world don’t hire that way.”