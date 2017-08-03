Let’s get it on: Amazon tries to boost music subs with voice-powered sex playlists

When you enter a crowded market like music subscriptions a few years late like Amazon did, you’d better come up with some clever tricks to lure customers your way. For Amazon, which is riding high on the success of its line of Echo voice-controlled smart devices, that can only mean one thing: Tie music to said devices ever more tightly in the hopes of wowing listeners.

Today, Amazon announced support for activity-based voice search on its Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music services . That means you can ask Alexa for things like “ambient music for meditation,” “songs for running,” or as the company’s press release is eager to point out, “baby-making music” or “hooking up” (for those who aren’t quite ready for the commitment of producing offspring, but still want to have a good time).

For some, there may be something just a little weird about asking an artificially intelligent robo-speaker for sex music. But by building out more and more nuanced and functional voice control options for its music service, Amazon is hoping you’ll find it useful enough to forget Apple and Spotify–and overlook just how creepy the future is getting.

[Editor’s note: The original version of this post incorrectly stated that Alexa recognizes voice requests for “songs for making babies” rather than “baby-making music.” We corrected this error at Amazon’s request.]