McDonald’s Gets “Rick And Morty,” MET-Rx Makes Weight: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

We often look at most branded social interaction with a hearty dose of side-eye, given it’s all ultimately done in the name of commercial gain. But whether it’s brands talking to each other like they did in something like McWhopper, or it’s brands really connecting with someone, like Wendy’s did with #NuggsForCarter, sometimes they really can surprise and delight. And this week we were served up a prime example thanks to McDonald’s keen social team’s ability to turn a chance mention on cult hit show Rick and Morty into a social home run.

In the season three premiere of the animated series, the time-travelling grandfather-grandson duo used the long-discontinued 1998 Szechuan sauce from McD’s (to promote the Disney film Mulan) to distract aliens and make an intergalactic prison escape. Instead of sitting back, McDonald’s (along with agencies We Are Unlimited and Golin) doubled down and sent Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland a gallon of the sauce–to which the internet responded with an enthusiastic “Wubba lubba dub dub!” Onward!

McDonald’s “Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce”

What: McDonald’s gifted Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland with a gallon of its long-discontinued Szechaun sauce, after it was referenced on the show’s season three premiere.

Who: McDonald’s, We Are Unlimited, Golin

Why We Care: This is the kind of thing people remember. Especially people like the fanatical fans of this oddball comedy. It’s unexpected and gives a large corporation some much-needed goofball cred. It also shows how far a little creativity and engagement can really go when your ear is close enough to the ground, and your brand is able to react quickly enough.

