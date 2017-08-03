People are cheering Aziz Ansari for calling out smartphone addiction, but will anyone listen?

It’s been interesting to watch the reaction to Aziz Ansari’s recent GQ interview in which he explains how his head felt so much better after he deleted the internet from his phone . The quote has gone viral, as quotes do, and there’s been a lot of cheerleading over the last day or so.

Part of the reason the quote has caught on is because the Master of None star so perfectly explains what we all already know—we’re addicted to our phones. “It’s just about seeing a new thing,” Ansari writes. “You get addicted to that feeling.”

If there are any medical professionals reading, I’d like to personally nominate “new thing syndrome” as a bona fide condition. At the same time, it’s hard not to notice that all the fanfare behind Ansari’s quotes is taking place on the internet via tweets, retweets, Facebook shares, and endless hot takes. We hear what he’s saying but do we listen? Maybe admitting there’s a problem is just the first step.

Check out the full interview here.CZ