This Is How To Prove Your Worth To Your New Boss

You’re cruising along. Work is going well, and you’re eyeing how you’re going to get your next promotion. Then, suddenly, your boss leaves or is replaced. You’re reporting to someone new—and you’ve got to prove your worth all over again.

“Everything is about relationships, in both our work lives and our personal lives. The ability to establish great connections is what helps others understand us and what we have to offer, and building that connection with your new manager will help not only showcase your value to the company, but also help build a trusting and positive relationship going forward,” says Jana Tulloch, human resources professional at talent development solutions company DevelopIntelligence.

But how do you build that relationship so you can showcase your worth in a way that doesn’t come off like braggadocio or seem off-putting? Try these seven tips.

Use Interview Techniques

Think back to the interview that landed you the job in the first place, suggests career expert and speaker Robyn Tingley, author of 10 Essentials for the Motivated Millennial: A Guide to High Performance for New Grads and Career Starters. You had to impress the hiring manager and HR personnel without crossing the line into obnoxious. Use some of those communication techniques, where you work in descriptions of times you made a difference.

“You’re, in a way, vetted, but you can’t assume that your new boss knows all of this,” she says. Because it’s a new relationship, try to carve out time for “networking” with your boss—going for coffee or simply getting a few minutes of focused discussion time, where you can share your achievements and how you can be of assistance.

Be A Guide

When you get those moments, show how you can help your new boss learn the ropes, Tingley suggests. If the person is new to the company, you can help fill them in on the shorthand and the way things are done, so they don’t always look “lost.” But even if they have been with the company for a while, but are new to the role, there are insights you can share about people, processes, and other matters that will be valuable, she says.

Such guidance builds trust, which is good for any relationship, says Jeff Skipper, CEO of Jeff Skipper Consulting, an executive strategy firm. As you provide this “historical information,” you’re not only acting as a guide to the new supervisor, but you have opportunities to share previous experiences and contributions in context. You can say something like, “‘This is what I’ve been engaged in over the last [period of time], and here’s how I’ve improved it,’ or, ‘how we’ve improved it,’ so you’re fair to your team,” he says. Then, you have the opportunity to share new ideas you have, which can further prove your value to the team.