From Brain Fuel To Recruiters’ Dark Secrets: July’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we discovered how to project emotional intelligence the moment you first meet someone, how to avoid some of the worst answers to common interview questions, and which words and phrases don’t exactly make people enjoy working with you.

3. Six Words And Phrases That Make Everyone Hate Working With You Some things are perfectly acceptable to say to your friends but can diminish your credibility at work without you realizing it. For example, if you’re used to saying “no problem” whenever you’re asked to do something, there’s a risk that you’re subconsciously giving the impression it was an inconvenience in the first place. Here are a few other expressions that might sound subtly pessimistic or self-defeating to others’ ears. 4. Your Brain’s Personal Trainer Would Give You This Advice We often think about eating for our bodies, but not necessarily for our brains. You may imagining that your five-cups-of-coffee-a-day habit helps you work better when in fact it does the reverse. Neuroscientist Tara Swart points out that you wouldn’t hop in your car and “set off without filling up the tank or checking the oil.” So why would you head in to work without giving your brain the fuel it needs? 5. This Is How Emotionally Intelligent People Vacation Self-improvement might not be at the top of your agenda as you head off on your summer vacation, but it’s easier to practice than you think. After all, there are some things you automatically do on vacation that might boost your emotional intelligence without your even realizing it, like tuning into your surroundings and reflecting on your goals and priorities. You might as well make it count—here’s how.

9. Why MailChimp Doesn’t Let New Hires Work For Their First Week On The Job For some companies, employee on-boarding is nothing more than a tick-the-box exercise. For others, it’s a structured process that unfolds over several days. For email marketing service MailChimp, it’s definitely the latter. The company’s new hires go through a weeklong orientation that includes a behavioral assessment and sitting down with the research team for a “Customer Chat.” MailChimp’s chief culture officer Marti Wolf says that while this approach might sound inefficient, it’s “paid off in boosting success across the company.” 10. This Is How To Write A Follow-Up Email That’s Not Annoying When it comes to follow-up emails, it can be hard to know where the line falls between persistence and rudeness. But as much as you might hate composing (and receiving) them, some follow-ups manage to avoid making recipients immediately reach for “delete.” For starters, you can write a specific subject line with a clear call to action—and you should definitely stay away from using the “high-priority” button when it isn’t an emergency.