Dish Network is being demolished by cord-cutting even with Sling TV

Dish Network’s customer exodus over the last few years has been pretty dramatic. In its Q2 earnings report today, the country’s second largest satellite TV company said it lost another 196,000 net pay-TV customers, which is bad but still not as bad as the record 281,000 net customers it lost during the same period last year. All told, though, Dish is down almost three quarters of a million pay-TV customers from where it was three years ago. At the end of Q2 2014, it had 14.1 million. As of June 30 of this year, it had 13.3 million. It’s hard to parse how many of those come from Sling TV—the streaming service Dish launched in 2015—because the company doesn’t break out the numbers separately. A report from Leichtman Research in May estimated that Sling had about 1.4 million subscribers, so it’s helping, but probably not enough to reverse the trend anytime soon.CZ