Dish Network is being demolished by cord-cutting even with Sling TV

Dish Network’s customer exodus over the last few years has been pretty dramatic. In its Q2 earnings report today, the country’s second largest satellite TV company said it lost another 196,000 net pay-TV customers, which is bad but still not as bad as the record 281,000 net customers it lost during the same period last year. All told, though, Dish is down almost three quarters of a million pay-TV customers from where it was three years ago. At the end of Q2 2014, it had 14.1 million. As of June 30 of this year, it had 13.3 million. It’s hard to parse how many of those come from Sling TV—the streaming service Dish launched in 2015—because the company doesn’t break out the numbers separately. A report from Leichtman Research in May estimated that Sling had about 1.4 million subscribers, so it’s helping, but probably not enough to reverse the trend anytime soon.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens