SoftBank just invested a quarter of a billion dollars in U.S. fintech company Kabbage

The Japanese technology giant’s $250 million investment in Kabbage is the largest equity investment in fintech lenders outside of China, Reuters reports. Recently SoftBank has been on an investment spending spree and is no stranger to the fintech sector. In 2015 it invested $1 billion in the San Francisco-based online student lender SoFi. Kabbage specializes in making technology for large banks that enables them to provide credit to small businesses online at cheaper rates.MG